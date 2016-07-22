FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia's athletics ban has saved the Games, says Campbell
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 22, 2016 / 10:40 AM / a year ago

Russia's athletics ban has saved the Games, says Campbell

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

British sprinter Darren Campbell waits to speak to the media after winning his final 100m race at the Celtic Cup in Falkirk, Scotland August 17, 2006.David Moir

(Reuters) - The decision to ban Russia's track and field athletes from next month's Rio Games has saved the Olympics, former champion Darren Campbell has said.

The Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday rejected Russia's appeal against a ban for its entire athletics team from next month's Games.

The ban on Russia's track-and-field team going to Rio was imposed last November by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) after an independent report uncovered rampant state-sponsored doping in Russian athletics.

"It's a landmark statement that allows us to move forward and be inspired by pictures we'll see at the Games," Campbell, who was part of Britain's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team at the Athens Games, told the British media.

"Any other decision would have been the death of athletics and the Olympics."

The decision by the CAS, sport's highest tribunal, increases the possibility of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) excluding Russia from all sports, not just track and field, in Rio de Janeiro.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.