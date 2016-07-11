FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain will challenge for Rio gold in sprint relay - Gemili
July 11, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Britain will challenge for Rio gold in sprint relay - Gemili

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A gold medal at next month's Rio Olympics will be Britain's sprint relay team's next target, Adam Gemili said after the country's first-place finish in Sunday's 4x100m relay at the European championships.

The team comprising James Dasaolu, James Ellington, Chijindu Ujah and Gemili finished ahead of France and Germany in Amsterdam, but will face stiff competition at Rio from the likes of Jamaica, who won the sprint relay in the last two Olympics, and the United States.

"We have to believe that (we can win gold in Rio) and we do believe that," Gemili told British media.

"We work so hard as a team, we've had a lot of good trips this year for bonding, we are in the sport to win. We don't want to be making up the numbers, we want to be challenging to be the best."

Britain were disqualified from the men's 4x100 meters relay for the fourth time in five Olympics at London 2012, but were the winners at the 2004 Games in Athens.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
