a year ago
CAS to hear Rio appeal by Jamaican discus thrower
#RIO 2016
August 2, 2016 / 12:48 PM / a year ago

CAS to hear Rio appeal by Jamaican discus thrower

Kayon Raynor

2 Min Read

KINGSTON (Reuters) - Jamaican discus thrower Jason Morgan's appeal to sport's highest court to secure a place at the Rio Olympics despite not coming in the top three in his national trials will be heard on Tuesday.

Warren Blake, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, said after the trials a month ago, that despite having thrown the qualifying standard, Morgan did not warrant an automatic spot as he placed fourth.

A three-member panel from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will rule whether he can join the team before the athletics events start on Aug. 12.

While documents from CAS did not say when the hearing would take place, the athlete told Reuters via text message it was due to be held on Tuesday.

"The history with Morgan is that he only throws the automatic qualifying standard at a particular meet early in the season and he never repeats himself, so it was the view of the selection committee that he should be chosen," Blake said at the time.

Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
