FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Jamaica hurdler Parchment runs out of time
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 3, 2016 / 4:10 AM / a year ago

Jamaica hurdler Parchment runs out of time

Kayon Raynor

1 Min Read

Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment gestures during a news conference ahead of the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2015.Kim Kyung-Hoon

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Jamaica have picked Andrew Riley to run in the 110 meters hurdles at the Rio Games instead of London bronze medalist Hansle Parchment, team management told Reuters on Tuesday.

Parchment had a medical exemption (hamstring) for Jamaica's Olympic trials earlier this month but had to prove his fitness to compete in Rio.

Ludlow Watts, the manager of Jamaica's track and field delegation, confirmed to Reuters by telephone late on Tuesday that "the decision has been taken that Andrew Riley will run the 110m hurdles".

Riley ended third at Jamaica's national championship.

Earlier this week, Watts had indicated that sprinter Elaine Thompson, 400m runner Janieve Russell and Parchment had until Aug. 8 to prove their fitness.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.