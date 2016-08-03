Jamaica hurdler Parchment runs out of time

Jamaican hurdler Hansle Parchment gestures during a news conference ahead of the IAAF (International Association of Athletics Federations) World Championships, in Beijing, China, August 20, 2015.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Jamaica have picked Andrew Riley to run in the 110 meters hurdles at the Rio Games instead of London bronze medalist Hansle Parchment, team management told Reuters on Tuesday.

Parchment had a medical exemption (hamstring) for Jamaica's Olympic trials earlier this month but had to prove his fitness to compete in Rio.

Ludlow Watts, the manager of Jamaica's track and field delegation, confirmed to Reuters by telephone late on Tuesday that "the decision has been taken that Andrew Riley will run the 110m hurdles".

Riley ended third at Jamaica's national championship.

Earlier this week, Watts had indicated that sprinter Elaine Thompson, 400m runner Janieve Russell and Parchment had until Aug. 8 to prove their fitness.