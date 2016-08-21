FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Germany's Rohler takes gold in men's javelin
August 21, 2016 / 1:35 AM / a year ago

Germany's Rohler takes gold in men's javelin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's Javelin Throw Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Thomas Rohler (GER) of Germany celebrates after winning gold.Kai Pfaffenbach

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany's Thomas Rohler took Olympic gold in the men's javelin on Saturday with a best throw of 90.30 meters.

Kenya's world champion Julius Yego threw 88.24 meters on his first attempt, a season best and good enough to hold the lead until the penultimate round when Rohler unleashed his massive throw.

A limping Yego then retired from the competition having faulted on two of his previous throws.

London 2012 champion Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago threw 85.38 meters on his second attempt. He needed a personal best on his last throw to bump Rohler from the gold medal position but produced a no throw and finished with bronze.

Rohler has struggled with a back injury this season but showed promising form ahead of the Olympics, having thrown a world leading mark of 91.28 meters in June.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

