Factbox: Leading gold medalists in athletics

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Usain Bolt (JAM) of Jamaica gestures after his team won the gold.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - List of leading gold medalists in athletics after Usain Bolt won his ninth and Allyson Felix her fifth on Friday:

Nine:

Paavo Nurmi, Finland (1920-28): 10,000 meters (2), individual cross country (2), team cross country (2), 5,000m, 1,500m, 3,000m team.

Carl Lewis, United States (1984-96): Long jump (4), 100m (2), 4x100m relay (2), 200m.

Usain Bolt, Jamaica (2008-16): 100m (3), 200m (3) 4x100m relay (3).

Eight:

Ray Ewry, United States (1900-08): Standing long jump (3), standing high jump (3), standing triple jump (2). (Note: Ewry holds the record for the most individual athletics golds).

Five:

Ville Ritola, Finland (1924-28): 10,000m, 5,000m, 3,000m steeplechase, 3000m team, team cross country.

Allyson Felix, United States (2008-12): 4x100m relay (2), 4x400m relay (2), 200m.