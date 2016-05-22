Olympic champion Pearson clocks 12.75 in time trial return

Australian Olympic team member Sally Pearson poses during the official launch of the team uniforms for the 2016 Rio Olympics, in front of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Olympic 100 meters hurdles champion Sally Pearson has clocked an impressive 12.75 seconds in a time trial in her first run-out since shattering her wrist in a fall at a Diamond League meeting last June.

The 29-year-old Australian feared her lower left arm might have to be amputated after the injury in Rome and an old Achilles problem further hampered her preparations for her title defense at the Rio de Janeiro Games.

Racing at a small local meet on the Gold Coast on Saturday, Pearson produced a time that, while well short of her personal best (12.28), would have been just outside the top 10 recorded in the world this year.

“First time over 10 flights of hurdles today in a time trial, I‘m happy to announce that I ran 12.75,” she posted on Facebook.

“I‘m so excited to get the first race out of the way and keep moving forward onto the Olympics. Thanks to everyone who has been on the journey with me. After a long 11 months we got there.”

Pearson will make an official return to competition at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on June 5 as part of a busy schedule before her third Olympics in Brazil.

American Kendra Harrison has clocked the three best times of the year in the high hurdles with the 12.36 she ran in Athens, Georgia in April topping the list.