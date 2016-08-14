FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Athletics: Jamaican duo set pace in women's 100m semis
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 14, 2016 / 1:21 AM / a year ago

Athletics: Jamaican duo set pace in women's 100m semis

Scott Malone

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Semifinal - Women's 100m Semifinals - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 13/08/2016. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM) of Jamaica reacts after the raceDylan Martinez

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Jamaicans Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson set the pace in the women's Olympic 100 meters semi-finals on Saturday with times of 10.88 seconds.

Fraser-Pryce, the 29-year-old defending Olympic champion who lost a month of the 2016 season due to a toe injury, visibly grimaced as she crossed the line.

Also in the mix were Tori Bowie, a 25-year-old first-time Olympian from the United States, Michelle-Lee Ahye of Trinidad and Tobago and Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands, who all clocked 10.9 seconds.

Schippers is a second-time Olympian who last year became her country's first female world athletics champion when she won the 200 meters in Beijing.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.