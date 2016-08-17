FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Athletics: Czech Hejnova finds hurdles form at right time
August 17, 2016 / 1:01 AM / a year ago

Athletics: Czech Hejnova finds hurdles form at right time

Mitch Phillips

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Semifinal - Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinals - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 16/08/2016. Zuzana Hejnova (CZE) of Czech Republic competes ahead of Ristananna Tracey (JAM) of Jamaica (C) and Joanna Linkiewicz (POL) of Poland (L).Lucy Nicholson

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Czech double world champion Zuzana Hejnova showed she has fully recovered from an injury-hit build-up by winning her semi-final on Tuesday to qualify impressively for the women's Olympic 400m hurdles final.

Hejnova, who won bronze four years ago in London, had completed only one 400m hurdles race coming into the Games but looked comfortable in winning in 54.55 seconds to advance to Thursday's final.

American Dalilah Muhammad was the fastest qualifier with a smooth 53.89 but compatriot Ashley Spencer had to dig deep to win her heat after clattering the last barrier.

The third American in the field, Sydney McLaughlin, who turned 17 two weeks ago, failed to make the final.

Defending champion Natalya Antyukh was unable to defend the title because of Russia's ban.

Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
