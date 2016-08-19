FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 19, 2016 / 1:36 AM / a year ago

Athletics-Croatia's Kolak wins women's javelin gold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Athletics - Final - Women's Javelin Throw Final - Olympic Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Sara Kolak (CRO) of Croatia competes on her way to winning the gold medal.Kai Pfaffenbach TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Croatian Sara Kolak won the Olympic women's javelin final on Thursday, dashing Czech Barbora Spotakova's dreams of becoming the first woman to win three consecutive gold medals in the same individual athletics event.

The 21-year-old Croat set a personal best and a national record with her fourth attempt of 66.18 meters.

Kolak, who also broke the national record in the qualifying rounds, secured victory ahead of South Africa's Sunette Viljoen with a gold-winning throw of 1.26m.

Kolak won bronze at the European championships but few expected her to challenge for honors before the Games in an event where the focus was on Spotakova's attempt to make history.

But the 35-year-old winner of London and Beijing Games had to settle for bronze with a best throw of 64.80m.

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Ed Osmond

