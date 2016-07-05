FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cyclist Meares to carry Australian flag in Rio
#Sports News
July 5, 2016 / 10:40 PM / a year ago

Cyclist Meares to carry Australian flag in Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australian track cyclist and Olympic gold medalist, Anna Meares, stands in front of two men dressed as Coldstream Guards at a media event in Sydney in this file photo dated July 27, 2011.Tim Wimborne

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Double Olympic champion cyclist Anna Meares will carry Australia's flag in the opening ceremony at the Rio de Janeiro Games next month.

The 32-year-old will defend her track sprint title at her fourth Olympics and also compete in the keirin and team sprint events.

"I'm incredibly proud, I'm incredibly humbled," she said at a ceremony in Melbourne's Fed Square on Wednesday. "I don't think it changes anything that I'm going to do (at Rio)."

Meares, one of Australia's greatest Olympic cyclists, won a time trial gold in her Games debut in Athens in 2004 and a silver in the individual sprint in Beijing four years later.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, the 11-times world champion said she relished the chance to battle against a new generation of riders and expected to be in peak fitness when she rolls into the Rio velodrome next month.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
