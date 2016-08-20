Australian athletes released by police after agreeing to fine

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Nine Australian Olympic athletes were released by police on Saturday after agreeing to a 90,000-real ($28,100) fine for entering the basketball arena without proper accreditation, days after a scandal surrounding U.S. swimmers that marred the Games.

The head of the Australian Olympic mission, Kitty Chiller, issued an apology to the athletes, who were held at a police station for several hours overnight, saying the problem with their accreditation for the semi-final between Australia and Serbia was not their fault.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has launched an internal investigation into the incident, in which the group of Australians were removed from the basketball game because their accreditation had been tampered with to allow them access.

The organization is in the process of paying the fines of 10,000 reais per athlete. Police said in a statement they had confiscated their passports pending payment.

"The Australian athletes were definitely not at fault. I am very disappointed our athletes had to go through what they went through last night," Chiller said.

Their detention by police came hours after the departure from Brazil of U.S. swimmer Jimmy Feigen, who agreed to a 35,000-real fine for falsely testifying that he and three team mates had been robbed at gun point.

Police still want to talk to his team mate Ryan Lochte, who is already in the United States.

Olympic athletes from Australia leave a police station after being questioned by Brazilian police late on Friday for entering the basketball arena without proper accreditation to watch a semi-final game between Australia and Serbia, an Australian team official said, during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro August 20, 2016. Ueslei Marcelino

Police said the swimmers were involved in a heated dispute with gas station employees after committing an act of vandalism -- an account that was corroborated by the youngest of the swimmers, 20-year-old Gunnar Bentz, who blamed Lochte for the damage.

Officials for the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Rio 2016 organizing committee were not available for comment on the Australians' case.

Slideshow (7 Images)

It was the latest in a series of incidents involving Australian athletes at the Games.

A member of the team was robbed this week in the center of Rio and, before the start of the Games, the team refused to enter their accommodation in the Olympic Village until bad plumbing and faulty wiring had been fixed.

Fiona de Jong, the chief executive of the AOC, said the athletes were dealt with "entirely fairly" by police on Friday.

"It took some time of course and it was late at night but in terms of the process we can't complain about the manner in which it was conducted," she told a news conference.

($1 = 3.2058 Brazilian reais)