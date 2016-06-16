Rio athletes' village unveiled in front of IOC chief

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach (2nd L), Rio de Janeiro mayor Eduardo Paes (2nd R) and Rio 2016 Olympic Games Organising Committee President Carlos Arthur Nuzman attend the opening ceremony of the Olympic Village in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 15, 2016.

(Reuters) - Despite financial and organizational problems that have delayed other construction projects for the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the largest athletes' village in the long history of the Games was unveiled in the city on Wednesday.

The village will host more than 18,000 Olympic and Paralympic athletes, officials, staff and volunteers in 31 buildings and more than 3,600 apartments.

It will be equipped with video games, musical instruments, beauticians, psychologists, a multi-faith religious center, swimming pools and tennis courts.

"(The athletes) will prepare for their competitions but at the same time they will dine together, they will discuss together, they will celebrate together, and in doing so will send a strong message of understanding, peace and respect to the whole world," International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said.

The first athletes are expected to arrive at the village on July 24 ahead of the Aug. 5-21 Olympics.