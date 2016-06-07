FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Malaysia's Lee on right track for Rio, says coach
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Malaysia's Lee on right track for Rio, says coach

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Badminton - Indonesia Open - Men's final singles match - Jakarta, Indonesia - 5/6/16 - Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei celebrates after his match against Denmark's Jan O Jorgensen.Darren Whiteside

(Reuters) - After picking up a sixth Indonesia Open title on Sunday and guaranteeing a return to the top of the badminton world rankings, Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei is on the right track for the Rio Olympics but there is still work to be done, his coach said.

Lee, who lost the last two Olympic singles finals to China's Lin Dan, beat Denmark's Jan Jorgensen in the final in Jakarta and will leapfrog China's Chen Long when the world rankings are released this week.

The 33-year-old, who has withdrawn from this week's Australian Open, the last major tournament before the Olympic Games, had come through one of the hardest games of his career against the Dane, said national coach Hendrawan.

"The Indonesia Open final was one of Chong Wei's toughest matches because Jorgensen was at his very best," Hendrawan told southeast Asian media.

"This win definitely puts Chong Wei on the right track in his preparation for the Olympics, with two more months to go.

"We still have to work on tactics, physical training and how to handle the pressure."

Lee returned to action in May last year after a backdated eight-month doping ban for testing positive for dexamethasone, an anti-inflammatory drug, at the 2014 world championships.

Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.