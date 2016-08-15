Badminton: Langridge and Ellis fill British hearts with pride

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Men's Doubles Quarterfinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Marcus Ellis (GBR) of Britain and Chris Langridge (GBR) of Britain celebrate after winning their match against Hiroyuki Endo (JPN) of Japan and Kenichi Hayakawa (JPN) of Japan.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Olympic badminton has yielded little over the last decade for the nation that invented the sport but rank outsiders Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis may be set to end Britain's drought at the Rio Games.

The world number 22 doubles pair have been on a dream run and on Monday they stormed into the semi-finals with a stunning 21-19 21-17 upset of Japan's eighth-ranked Hiroyuki Endo and Kenichi Hayakawa.

That followed Friday's equally impressive defeat of South Korea's third-ranked pair of Kim Gi-jung and Kim Sa-rang that helped them squeak into the knockout rounds.

"I know it sounds silly, it's an insane feeling (and) I can't put it into words," Langridge, a twice silver medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, told reporters.

"If you had said before we came here that we would be in the semis, I would have bitten your hand off.

"We are absolutely delighted but it doesn't feel real yet. It feels like we're dreaming."

Rajiv Ouseph later made it a banner day for Britain, the Londoner edging Asian champion Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia 21-13 14-21 21-16 to book a quarter-final in the men's singles against fourth-ranked Dane Viktor Axelsen.

British players have mounted the podium twice at the Olympics, but only in mixed doubles, with Gail Emms and

Nathan Robertson taking silver at Athens in 2004, four years after Simon Archer and Joanne Goode won bronze in Sydney.

It has been slim pickings since and things looked bleak for Team GB when seventh-ranked Chris and Gabby Adcock, the husband-and-wife pairing seen as the nation's top medal prospect, were dumped out of the preliminary round on Saturday.

But pressure can do amazing things and Langridge could sense the Japanese pair were tense.

"I know it sounds a bit unkind but I just saw them doing an interview and they're getting harassed by their national press," he said.

"They're expected to win and when you have pressure on you, it's hard to deal with it."

The 31-year-old was glad for that, as it helped them close out the match in straight games. A third would have been dicey.

"On that last set I was so tired, I just thought, 'Oh please don't hit it to me, please keep hitting it to Marcus'. My legs had gone and I was just standing there."

Langridge will hope to recover quickly for the semi-final against China's gold medal-winning pairing of Fu Haifeng and Zhang Nan.

Fu won the men's doubles in London with Cai Yun while Zhang teamed up with Zhao Yunlei to win the mixed doubles.