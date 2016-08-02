Basketball: Australians 'not jealous' of U.S. stars' luxury

Aug 1, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; The United States team stands for the national anthem before playing against Nigeria in an exhibition basketball game at Toyota Center. United States won 110 to 66. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Members of Australia's men's basketball team have denied they are jealous of their U.S. counterparts' luxury accommodation, joking that they are happy to "cuddle" in the cramped conditions of the Olympic Village.

Team member Andrew Bogut, who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, has been vocal in tweeting complaints over conditions in the village in recent days under the hashtag #IOCLuxuryLodging, commenting on the tight space between the beds in rooms and the lack of shower curtains.

But players dismissed suggestions the Australian team would like to trade places with the U.S. team of NBA stars, who are, as usual, staying outside the Olympic Village - reportedly on a luxury cruise liner moored off the coast.

"Nah, we like to cuddle with our team mates," Patrick Mills, point guard with the San Antonio Spurs, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Damian Martin, who plays in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL), said that NBA player Bogut's tweeting had been tongue-in-cheek.

"I play in the NBL, which is obviously a little bit less paid than the NBA. But even I can use the toilet and flush toilet paper down it when I go on the road, whereas here it is a little bit different," he added.