a year ago
Basketball: Fans miss Spain-Nigeria start due to suspicious backpack
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
#RIO 2016
August 11, 2016 / 11:21 PM / a year ago

Basketball: Fans miss Spain-Nigeria start due to suspicious backpack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A police bomb squad works outside the Carioca 1 arena after finding a suspicious bag.Nacho Doce

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Fans missed the start of the men's Olympic basketball contest between Nigeria and Spain on Thursday after an unattended backpack was found in the arena, triggering a security alert and a controlled detonation of the bag.

Television images showed the players, including Spanish NBA star Pau Gasol, starting play against the backdrop of tiers of empty seats after security held back crowds from entering the arena.

The backpack was carried away by a robot and detonated, a spokesman for Rio 2016 confirmed. Detonating unattended bags has been common this Games amid concerns over security at South America's first Olympics.

A security agent said the backpack was discovered after the Brazil-Croatia game.

A tablet computer, some socks and a jacket were found inside the backpack following the detonation. The public were allowed into the arena immediately afterwards, a spokesman said.

Security has been an issue since the Games began on Aug. 5. Swedish tourists were briefly abducted when they visited a slum, Portugal's visiting education minister was robbed at knife point, bullets flew into the equestrian center and a Games bus was attacked with stones.

Reporting by Tatiana Ramil, Scott Malone and Anthony Boadle; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Bill Rigby

