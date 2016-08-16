Basketball: Cruz buzzer beater takes Spain to semis

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Anna Cruz threw up a last gasp buzzer beater to lift Spain to a heart-stopping 64-62 victory over Turkey, taking them to the Olympic women's basketball semi-finals for the first time.

With the quarter-final looking as if it was heading to overtime on Tuesday, Cruz released the ball just as the clock hit zero and watched it drop through the hoop as the buzzer sounded, the Spanish bench exploding in joy.

For a moment it was uncertain if Cruz got the shot off in time. But after an official review the referee turned and pointed to the net, signaling it was good and triggering a yet bigger round of Spanish celebrations.

As Cruz fell to the Carioca Arena hardwood she was mobbed by team mates and Turkish players sunk their heads in disbelief.

"We came back this was amazing," said Spain's Marta Xargay. "I just want to go home and see what she (Cruz) did it was amazing, we were jumping screaming on the bench.

"These last minutes it was all her, she was on fire."

Leading by eight with just over three minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Turkey had appeared poised to add to Serbia's upset of beating second ranked Australia 73-71 on the same court on Tuesday, ending the Opals' bid for a sixth-straight Olympic medal.

But the third-ranked Spaniards rallied behind Cruz who scored eight of her team's final 14 points, including the last four to keep them in the medal hunt.

Cruz finished with 14 points while Laura Nicholls contributed 12 to the Spanish effort. Lara Sanders had a game high of 22 for Turkey.

"You can't be nothing but disappointed," said Sanders. "We had an eight-point lead but we let it go."

Spain will now meet Serbia on Thursday for a place in the gold medal final.