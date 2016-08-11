Police release Namibian boxer accused of attempted sex assault

2016 Rio Olympics - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Jonas Junius (NAM) of Namibia leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. Brazilian police have arrested Junius on suspicion of attempting to secually assault a room maid at the Olympic Village.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Namibian boxer who was accused of attempting to sexually assault a maid at the Olympic Village has been released and is free to compete, a spokesman for the Rio 2016 organizers said on Thursday.

Jonas Junius, who is competing in the light welterweight division and was the flagbearer for his country at the opening ceremony, was detained after he grabbed the maid and tried to kiss her, police said on Monday.

On Wednesday, a Brazilian judge also released a Moroccan boxer accused of sexually assaulting two maids, but said he cannot approach the Village or leave Rio without authorization.

"Both boxers have been released but that doesn’t mean that the legal process is over," said Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada. "They have been released and... one of them is able to compete."