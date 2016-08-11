FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Police release Namibian boxer accused of attempted sex assault
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 11, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Police release Namibian boxer accused of attempted sex assault

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Flagbearer Jonas Junius (NAM) of Namibia leads his contingent during the opening ceremony. Brazilian police have arrested Junius on suspicion of attempting to secually assault a room maid at the Olympic Village.Stoyan Nenov/Files

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Namibian boxer who was accused of attempting to sexually assault a maid at the Olympic Village has been released and is free to compete, a spokesman for the Rio 2016 organizers said on Thursday.

Jonas Junius, who is competing in the light welterweight division and was the flagbearer for his country at the opening ceremony, was detained after he grabbed the maid and tried to kiss her, police said on Monday.

On Wednesday, a Brazilian judge also released a Moroccan boxer accused of sexually assaulting two maids, but said he cannot approach the Village or leave Rio without authorization.

"Both boxers have been released but that doesn’t mean that the legal process is over," said Rio 2016 spokesman Mario Andrada. "They have been released and... one of them is able to compete."

Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.