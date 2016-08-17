FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Boxing: Flyweight Finol ends Venezuela's long medal wait
#RIO 2016
August 17, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

Boxing: Flyweight Finol ends Venezuela's long medal wait

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Quarterfinal - Men's Fly (52kg) Quarterfinals Bout 247 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Yoel Finol (VEN) of Venezuela and Mohamed Flissi (ALG) of Algeria compete.Peter Cziborra TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Venezuela's Yoel Segundo Finol secured his country's first Olympic boxing medal since 1984 on Wednesday after beating Algerian Mohamed Flissi to reach the flyweight semi-finals at the Rio Games.

Finol has at least a bronze to take home, the guaranteed reward for all semi-finalists, and will fight Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan on Friday with the winner securing silver and a shot at gold.

The last Venezuelans to take an Olympic medal were light-flyweight Marcelino Bolivar and featherweight Omar Catari who both won bronze at the Los Angeles Games.

In the other quarter-finals, Russia’s Misha Aloian beat Colombia's Ceiber Avila to set up a semi-final with China’s Hu Jianguan, who defeated Cuban southpaw Yosbany Veitia.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
