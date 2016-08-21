Boxing: Uzbekistan's Zoirov wins men's flyweight gold

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Final - Men's Fly (52kg) Final Bout 271 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Shakhobidin Zoirov (UZB) of Uzbekistan celebrates after winning his bout against Misha Aloian (RUS) of Russia.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Uzbekistan's Shakhobidin Zoirov won the men's Olympic flyweight boxing gold medal on Sunday with a unanimous points victory over Russia's two times world champion and 2012 bronze medalist Misha Aloyan.

The gold was the second of the boxing competition for Uzbekistan.

Venezuela's Joel Segundo Finol and China's Hu Jianguan won the bronze medals.

Zoirov, who hoisted high by his cornerman after the victory, said he had been concerned that a cut could play into the Russian's hands.

"I was worried as it was a deep cut and I lost the first round to the Russian and there were worries that the referee and the judges might side with the Russian because of this," the 23-year-old told reporters.

"But the Russian also had a cut and luckily they gave us the decision in the end."

Aloyan, the Armenian-born favorite, buried his face in a towel after the decision.