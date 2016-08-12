FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Colombia, Uzbekistan advance to men's flyweight final
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 12, 2016 / 5:15 PM / a year ago

Colombia, Uzbekistan advance to men's flyweight final

Paulo Prada

3 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Colombia's Yurberjen Martinez and Uzbekistan's Hasanboy Dusmatov advanced to the flyweight final in Olympic boxing on Friday, the morning that women also began fighting at Rio 2016.

Securing at least silver for each of the two victors, and bronzes for each of the losers, the bouts defined the first boxers to receive medals in the ongoing tournament.

Martinez, 24, is the first Colombian to win an Olympic boxing medal in 28 years and would be the first to ever win gold or silver for the South American country.

"We have had a drought," he said. "We are making history but there is still a final bout to fight."

Because of rules that prohibit a third-place fight between those who lose their semifinals, American Nico Hernandez and Cuba's Joahnys Argilagos, a 2015 world champion, both take home a bronze.

Hernandez, a 20-year-old who scored an upset over Russia's Vasilii Egorov in the preliminary round earlier this week, becomes the first boxer from the U.S. to win an Olympic medal since Beijing 2008.

Third place, though, wasn't what Hernandez was after.

"I didn't want to go home with the bronze," he said. "I was definitely disappointed."

His compatriot, lightweight Carlos Balderas, missed an opportunity to win a second medal for the United States, losing a unanimous quarterfinal decision to Cuba's Lazaro Alvarez.

Meanwhile, Brazil's Robson Conceição, a 27-year-old lightweight, won his quarterfinal, guaranteeing the host country its first boxing medal in Rio, a Games at which Brazil so far has fallen short of its stated goal of finishing among the top ten countries in medals.

The women's competition, the second-ever following the debut of female boxers in London four years ago, began early Friday with bouts between fighters from countries including Ukraine, Bulgaria, and Canada.

Brazil's Adriana Araujo, a bronze medalist in London, lost a lightweight bout with Mira Potkonen of Finland, but was cheered enthusiastically by the local crowd.

Compared with the men's bouts, which feature three rounds of three minutes each, the women's fights consist of four, two-minute rounds.

Reporting by Paulo Prada, editing by Susanna Twidale

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.