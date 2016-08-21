Boxing: Yoka wins super-heavy gold for France

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France's Tony Yoka beat Britain's Joe Joyce to win the men's Olympic super-heavyweight title on Sunday and match the lightweight gold medal won by girlfriend Estelle Mossely earlier in the week.
Now half of a golden couple, Yoka becomes the first Frenchman to win gold in the heaviest division.
Croatia's Filip Hrgovic and Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko took the bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.
Britain's Anthony Joshua, the 2012 champion, turned professional after the London Games.
