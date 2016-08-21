FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 21, 2016 / 6:55 PM / a year ago

Boxing: Yoka wins super-heavy gold for France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Final - Men's Super Heavy (+91kg) Final Bout 273 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Tony Yoka (FRA) of France and Joseph Joyce (GBR) of Britain compete.Peter Cziborra

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France's Tony Yoka beat Britain's Joe Joyce to win the men's Olympic super-heavyweight title on Sunday and match the lightweight gold medal won by girlfriend Estelle Mossely earlier in the week.

Now half of a golden couple, Yoka becomes the first Frenchman to win gold in the heaviest division.

Croatia's Filip Hrgovic and Kazakhstan's Ivan Dychko took the bronze medals as losing semi-finalists.

Britain's Anthony Joshua, the 2012 champion, turned professional after the London Games.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Rex Gowar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
