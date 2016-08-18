FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Boxing: Adams through to final after 2012 flashback
August 18, 2016 / 8:56 PM / a year ago

Boxing: Adams through to final after 2012 flashback

Alan Baldwin

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Semifinal - Women's Fly (51kg) Semifinals Bout 251 - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nicola Adams (GBR) of Britain is seen.Peter Cziborra

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Britain's defending flyweight champion Nicola Adams booked her place in the Olympic final, and secured at least a silver medal, after beating China's Ren Cancan 3-0 in a re-run of their 2012 title bout.

The first woman to win a boxing gold medal at her home London Games, Adams will fight France's Sarah Ourahmoune for another.

Cancan and Ourahmoune's beaten opponent, Ingrit Valencia Victoria of Colombia, take bronze medals.

Adams was behind after the first of four rounds but swiftly reasserted herself.

"I didn't want to rush too much, she's a good opponent," said the 33-year-old. "She's a five times world champion. You don't win those titles five times for nothing so I wanted to take my time, feel her out and see what she was like.

"And then I just went through the gears after that."

"It was fantastic, I wish it could have been a final again, to be honest."

Adams had a bye through the first round and was below her usual level in her quarter-final but she felt she was hitting top form again now.

The judges reversed the first-round scores in the second, leaving both boxers level, but Adams won the third and fourth 10-9 on every card.

"I got the ring rust off in the last fight and now I'm just pushing on," she said, adding that she felt she had improved in every area since 2012.

"In the last Olympic cycle I was going into the Olympics with a hand injury. This time, no injuries and I'm doing good," she said.

Ourahmoune, who had a slight cut that she said was causing no concern, said she plans to retire after Saturday's final regardless of the result.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Neil Robinson

