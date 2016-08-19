Boxing: Mossely celebrates birthday gold for France

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - France's Estelle Mossely celebrated her 24th birthday in style on Friday after coming from behind to win the women's Olympic lightweight gold medal.

On a day of double delight, she had earlier watched boyfriend Tony Yoka set himself up for a shot at gold in the same ring by punching through to Sunday's super-heavyweight final.

Yin Junhua, beaten on a split decision after the four rounds had ended with the women level on the three judges' scorecards, took the silver for China's first medal of the boxing competition.

Losing semi-finalists Mira Potkonen of Finland, a 35-year-old mother of two, and Anastasia Belyakova of Russia took bronze medals.

"It's a beautiful birthday present," said Mossely. "A present that rewards all those years of sacrifice, those years of intense, hard training while also studying and working."

With Yoka fancying his chances against Britain's Joe Joyce in his final, there is every chance of France hailing a new golden couple.

"It would be magical for both of us to return home with gold. My half of the deal has been done. Now he has to do the other half," she said. "All I can say to him is to do his best and have no regrets."

2016 Rio Olympics - Boxing - Victory Ceremony - Women's Light (60kg) Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 6 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Estelle Mossely (FRA) of France poses with her medal. Peter Cziborra

The medal was France's first in women's boxing, which was introduced in London four years ago, and the country's first Olympic gold in the ring since light-flyweight Brahim Asloum at the 2000 Sydney Games.

With Yoka watching, the two women made a cagey start and Mossely ended the first round behind the Chinese 10-9 10-9 10-9.

She began to turn things around in the second, but only just, and knew that much more was needed. A strong third round sent her into the final two minutes with all to play for and her fighting spirits up.

It still came down to a knife-edge decision, with Mossely admitting she was praying at the finish that she had done enough.

The final scores showed the Ecuadorean judge had scored the fight 39-37 for Yin, with the Puerto Rican's tally tied 38-38 and the Cuban judge's score tilted 39-37 to Mossely. The decisive vote went to the Frenchwoman.

"I knew it was very close," she said. "I knew from team mates in the crowd that I had lost the first and second rounds. But there was half the fight to go and if I won the other two I could do it.

"I landed more punches and showed how much I wanted to become Olympic champion. I gave everything I had."

Ireland's Katie Taylor, the 2012 gold medallist, relinquished her title when she was beaten in the quarter-finals by Potkonen who was then defeated by Yin.