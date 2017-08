2016 Rio Olympics - Basketball - Preliminary - Men's Preliminary Round Group B Spain v Brazil - Carioca Arena 1 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Brazil fans cheers as Pau Gasol (ESP) of Spain walks down court.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's secretary for high level sport will hold talks with his Argentine counterpart on Wednesday to discuss tense relations between their fans at the Rio Olympics, after jeering in stadiums and a scuffle between two fans at a tennis match.

Brazil and neighboring Argentina have a long-standing and fierce sporting rivalry.