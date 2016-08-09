FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Speeding Rio Games bus injures three reporters inside
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 9, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Speeding Rio Games bus injures three reporters inside

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Rio Olympics media bus, driving above the speed limit, hit a speed bump injuring three reporters traveling inside it, with one being taken to hospital, a Games official said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Monday evening. A South Korean journalist was taken to hospital for treatment before being released.

"It involved three journalists - a Korean, an Israeli and one working for (U.S.) broadcaster NBC, for whom we do not have the nationality," Games spokesman Mario Andrada said.

"The driver passed a speed bump that was not visible. He was going above the recommended speed limit," he told Reuters.

NBC, owned by Comcast Corp, is the official broadcast rights holder for the United States.

"We have apologized to the national committees of the reporters," Andrada added.

Transportation has been a problem for Games organizers since the start of the Olympics in the traffic-clogged city, with some media buses running late at times, getting lost or not arriving at all, as was the case at the weightlifting arena on Sunday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Bill Rigby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.