Beach volleyball: 'Mammoth' helps Brazilian pair into last eight

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's leading beach volleyball player Bruno Schmidt - known as the 'mammoth' because of his 2.03 meter frame - and partner Alison Cerutti reached the quarter-finals on Saturday helped by a roaring Brazilian crowd.

Gold medal favorites Alison Cerutti and Schmidt beat Spain's Pablo Herrera and Adrian Gavira 24-22 21-13, delighting the 12,000-strong volleyball arena on Rio's famous coastline.

"I'm very happy," a beaming Cerutti told Reuters after the match, as fans outside the venue's fence shouted "Alison!" and clamored for pictures.

"It was a difficult game against a very strong Spain. We managed to overcome the difficulties," added Cerutti, 30, the reigning world champion.

With beach volleyball one of the most popular sports in Brazil - after soccer, of course - local pairs have been boosted by a sea of green-and-yellow shirts, flags and hats during raucous matches.

Schmidt and Cerutti, who praised the crowd as "marvelous," join male pairs from Cuba, Italy, the Netherlands, and Russia in the quarter finals. [L1N1AT1IV]

In the women's competition, Brazilian pairs Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca as well as Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas have also advanced to the quarter-finals.

U.S. pair Kerri Walsh Jennings and April Ross beat Italian pair Laura Giombini and Marta Menegatti in the early hours of Saturday to also reach the last eight.