Beach volleyball: Copacabana magic can fire Brazil

Talita Antunes (L) and Larissa Franca of Brazil celebrate after winning their Rio Open women's beach volleyball final match against compatriots Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2015. The Rio Open of beach volleyball is a test event for Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian beach volleyball players will seek inspiration from one of the country's most vibrant venues as they attempt to end traditional American domination of the event at the Olympics.

Brazilian female favorites Talita Antunes and Larissa Franca can bank on fervent fans at the Copacabana where the sport is an intrinsic part of Rio's coastal culture and does not require an Olympics to get an audience.

But the United States' veteran player Kerri Walsh Jennings already has a plan to deal with the home support as she seeks a fourth successive Olympic gold medal when beach volleyball starts on Saturday.

''As we don't speak Portuguese, we are going to pretend the (fans) are cheering for us,'' Walsh Jennings joked at a recent press conference.

For the past three Olympics, Walsh Jennings, nicknamed 'Six Feet of Sunshine', had Misty May-Treanor alongside her. Now she has a new partner, April Ross, to take on Brazil's reigning world champions Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas.

Larissa Franca of Brazil passes the ball to her team mate Talita Antunes during their Rio Open women's beach volleyball final match against compatriots Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2015. Sergio Moraes

Brazil and the U.S. will also be fierce rivals in the men's competition where the hosts are banking on world champions Alison Cerutti and Bruno Schmidt to get the better of Phil Dalhausser and Nicholas Lucena

Just as in the women's competition, America's men have three times come out on top since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 1996 although in 2012 it was Germany who denied Brazil gold.

Whatever happens this time, everyone agrees on one thing: an actual stretch of sand, and in Rio to boot, far outdoes past face-offs at parks, royal parade grounds, and even next to car parks.

''That's how we prefer it. We love a little wind, the hot sun, just those little elements that a beach brings,'' said American player Jacob Gibb.

And for Brazilian contestants like Pedro Solberg, the sandy venue is particularly special: ''It's a unique opportunity in my life. I just want to enjoy this moment and have fun.''