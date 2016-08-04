FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canoeing : Slalom training cancelled due to power problem
August 4, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Canoeing : Slalom training cancelled due to power problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Slalom - Training - Whitewater Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 03/08/2016. Jose Carvalho (POR) of Portugal trains.Ivan Alvarado

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Canoe slalom training runs were cancelled on Thursday at Rio's Whitewater Stadium after a power issue caused the pumps to stall on the eve of the Olympics opening ceremony.

Training was halted at 12:30pm local time and no more runs took place at the Deodoro X-Park in the north west of the city as organisers scrambled to fix the problem.

"Technical issues have been found in the power supply distribution to the pumping station," the local organising committee said in a statement.

"A decision to cancel training was taken for the technical issues to be solved more quickly," it added.

The power problem, three days before the Canoe slalom events start, raises further concerns about Rio's preparations.

Several delegations had complained of electricity and plumbing problems at the Olympic Village, with the Australian delegation chief saying accommodation was "not safe or ready."

Reporting by Martyn Herman and Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
