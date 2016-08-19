FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Canoe Sprint: Paddlers look to boost medal counts in final events
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 19, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Canoe Sprint: Paddlers look to boost medal counts in final events

Amy Tennery

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Semifinal - Men's Canoe Single (C1) 200m - Semifinal - Lagoa Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 17/08/2016. Isaquias Queiroz Dos Santos (BRA) of Brazil celebrates.Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil's Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos will chase his third Olympic medal on Saturday, competing with teammate Erlon de Souza Silva in the men's C-2 1000m during the final day of canoe sprint events at Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon.

Queiroz dos Santos, 22, who took the 2015 world championship title in the C-2 500-meters, faces his best shot at securing gold after winning silver and bronze earlier this week in the C-1 1000 meters and C-1 200 meters respectively.

"I am feeling good, physically and mentally good," Queiroz dos Santos told Reuters through a translator. "I think the first two medals have given me extra motivation to go for a third."

Queiroz dos Santos, who endured childhood traumas including a brief abduction at age five, has emerged as a local hero, regularly prompting wild cheers from Brazilian fans at the canoeing venue.

In the women's K-4 500-meter event, Hungarian Danuta Kozak will help defend her country's Olympic gold title, while battling for a rare triple gold in a single Games.

She previously struck gold in the K-1 500m and K-2 500m here in Rio.

Kozak is already one of her country's most decorated Olympians and a medal of any color Saturday would be her sixth total.

Other medal events on Saturday include the men's K-1 200m and the men's K-4 1000m.

The canoe sprint events close on something of a sour note, following the provisional doping suspension of Moldovan canoeist Serghei Tarnovschi.

Tarnovschi won bronze in Tuesday's men's C-1 1000m, but was later revealed to have failed a pre-Games doping test.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Rio de Janeiro; additional reporting by Joshua Schneyer; editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.