Canoe Sprint: Liam Heath clinches 25th gold for Britain
August 20, 2016 / 1:35 PM / in a year

Canoe Sprint: Liam Heath clinches 25th gold for Britain

Amy Tennery

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Canoe Sprint - Victory Ceremony - Men's Kayak Single (K1) 200m - Victory Ceremony - Lagoa Stadium - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 20/08/2016. Gold medalist Liam Heath (GBR) of Britain poses with his medal. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Liam Heath brought home Britain’s 25th gold medal on Saturday, winning the men’s K-1 200-meter sprint in a neck-and-neck battle with France’s Maxime Beaumont.

Heath, 32, claimed victory in 35.197 seconds, just 0.165 seconds faster than silver medalist Beaumont.

Spain’s Saul Craviotto and Germany’s Ronald Rauhe tied for bronze, with identical finishing times down to the thousandth of a second.

Heath said he was overjoyed by the results.

“I could be up with Jesus Christ looking down,” said Heath. “It’s an absolutely incredible feeling. Hard to put into words.”

The British paddler won silver in the men’s K-2 200m race on Thursday. In the 2012 Games, he took bronze in that same event.

Editing by Nina Chestney

