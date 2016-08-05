FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil tennis star Kuerten to light Rio cauldron, UOL says
August 5, 2016 / 9:21 PM / a year ago

Brazil tennis star Kuerten to light Rio cauldron, UOL says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Brazilian tennis player Gustavo Kuerten attends the trophy ceremony after the men's singles final match between Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland and Novak Djokovic of Serbia at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, June 7, 2015.Jean-Paul Pelissier

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian tennis great Gustavo Kuerten has been selected to light the Olympic Cauldron at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games after soccer great Pele declined to take part because of health problems, the UOL Internet news service reported on Friday.

Kuerten's spokeswoman told Reuters her client has not received an invitation. There was no confirmation from ceremony organizers, who have kept details of the event under wraps.

Kuerten, 39 is from Florianopolis Brazil, participated in the 2000 and 2004 Olympic Games in Sydney and Athens, is a former No. 1 ranked player and won three French Open titles.

Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Alison Williams

