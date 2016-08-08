FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rio to make new flags for China after criticism over flaws
#RIO 2016
August 8, 2016 / 8:41 PM / a year ago

Rio to make new flags for China after criticism over flaws

Brenda Goh and Karolos Grohmann

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Rio 2016 organizing committee is making new flags for China after Chinese citizens watching the ceremony on television complained that the stars were incorrectly positioned.

"The flags produced had been approved by the Chinese prior to production. You have to be very familiar with the Chinese flag to notice it (the mistake)," Games spokesman Mario Andrada said.

"Yesterday we managed to go back to (the) company. They are producing a bunch of correct flags to be delivered here shortly. It is a Brazilian company," he said.

The complaints arose after China won medals in shooting and swimming events and its flag was raised as part of the medal ceremonies.

Some Chinese internet users pointed out that the stars on the flags raised were parallel with each other. The correct Chinese flag features one large star, with four smaller stars in a semicircle tilted to point toward the larger one.

Reporting by Brenda Goh and Karolos Grohmann, editing by Susanna Twidale

