a year ago
China issues safety warning to citizens traveling to Rio Olympics
July 30, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

China issues safety warning to citizens traveling to Rio Olympics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Copacabana - 29/07/2016. A soldier stands in front of the Olympic beach volley ball venue on Copacabana.Ivan Alvarado

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's foreign ministry has issued a safety warning to Chinese tourists visiting Brazil for the Olympics, the official China Daily reported on Saturday.

The ministry has warned Chinese tourists to leave jewelry and watches at their hotel, not carry backpacks or use cell phones, adding that they should not try to fight with robbers, the report said, citing a statement by the foreign ministry.

The report said four Chinese officials from the China Anti-Doping Agency were the victims of an armed robbery two days after arriving.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kim Coghill

