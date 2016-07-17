Australian veteran Gerrans ruled out of Rio

Simon Gerrans of Australia celebrates after winning the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic cycling race in Ans, near Liege April 27, 2014.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia's Olympic road cycling medal hopes have suffered a blow with world silver medalist Simon Gerrans forced out of the Rio de Janeiro Games after breaking a collarbone at the Tour de France.

The 36-year-old Orica-BikeExchange rider underwent surgery in Barcelona over the weekend after being ruled out of the Tour following a crash.

He was set to be replaced by another rider in the Australian team at Rio, a Cycling Australia spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday.

Two-time Olympian Gerrans had been selected in the road race at Rio with BMC Racing rider Rohan Dennis and Richie Porte, a twice world champion in the team time trial.