FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Frenchman Pinot out of Rio road race and TT
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 16, 2016 / 3:55 PM / a year ago

Frenchman Pinot out of Rio road race and TT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FDJ rider Thibaut Pinot of France cycles during the stage.Jean-Paul Pelissier

VILLARS-LES-DOMBES, France (Reuters) - Frenchman Thibaut Pinot has pulled out of the Olympic road race because of a virus, his FDJ team said on Saturday.

The 26-year-old abandoned the Tour de France on Friday after starting the three-week race as one of the top contenders.

Team doctor Jacky Maillot said that Pinot, third in the 2014 Tour, was probably suffering from fatigue-inducing mononucleosis, although his test results will be known on Monday. Pinot was also picked for the time trial in Rio.

Other riders in the France team are Julian Alaphilippe, Romain Bardet and Warren Barguil.

National coach Bernard Bourreau will pick replacement for Pinot from a substitutes list that features Pierre Rolland, Alexis Vuillermoz and Tony Gallopin.

The Rio Olympics road race, on a course that would have suited Pinot, will be held on Aug. 6.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.