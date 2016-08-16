FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling: Trott in command of women's omnium
August 16, 2016 / 3:31 AM / a year ago

Cycling: Trott in command of women's omnium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Track - Preliminary - Women's Omnium Elimination Race - Rio Olympic Velodrome - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Laura Trott (GBR) of Britain reacts.Eric Gaillard

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Defending champion Laura Trott took command of the women's track cycling omnium event at the Rio Games on Monday to close in on the fourth Olympic gold medal of her career.

The 24-year-old finished second in the scratch race before winning the individual pursuit and elimination events.

With three more disciplines scheduled for Tuesday, the British rider is eight points ahead of Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore and 10 ahead of American Sarah Hammer.

The track program concludes at the Rio velodrome on Tuesday when, as well as the omnium, the women's sprint and men's keirin will also be decided.

Britain have won four of the seven titles so far.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
