a year ago
Brazilian cyclist suspended after failing doping test
#RIO 2016
August 12, 2016 / 10:51 PM / a year ago

Brazilian cyclist suspended after failing doping test

Pedro Fonseca

2 Min Read

Test tubes are pictured at the Brazilian Laboratory of Doping Control during its inauguration before the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, May 9, 2016.Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Brazilian cyclist who competed in the Rio Olympics has been provisionally suspended after failing an out-of-competition dope test in the lead up to the Games, the International Cycling Federation (UCI) said in a statement on Friday.

Kleber Da Silva Ramos, aged 30, competed in a road race on Aug. 6 but dropped out before the finish.

Brazil's Olympic Committee confirmed that a Brazilian athlete had failed an anti-doping test outside of the competition.

The Rio Olympics have been marred by doping scandals, starting with the ban on virtually all of Russia's track and field team before the Games following revelations of state-backed doping in the sport.

Bulgarian runner Silvia Danekova tested positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin a few days after her arrival in Brazil to compete in the women's 3000m steeplechase.

The 33-year-old Danekova was suspended after failing an out-of-competition test on Aug. 1, the Bulgarian Olympic Committee said in a statement.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, editing by Susanna Twidale

