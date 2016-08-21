FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mongolian weightlifter tests positive for testosterone
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 21, 2016 / 4:55 PM / a year ago

Mongolian weightlifter tests positive for testosterone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Weightlifting - Final - Men's 56kg - Riocentro - Pavilion 2 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 07/08/2016. Chagnaadorj Usukhbayar (MGL) of Mongolia competes.Stoyan Nenov

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A Mongolian weightlifter was disqualified from the Rio Olympics on the last day ahead of the closing ceremony in what was the Court of Arbitration's final decision during the Games, sport's highest court said on Sunday.

Chagnaadorj Usukhbayar, 19, who competed in the 56kg category but did not finish, tested positive for testosterone, becoming the seventh athlete to test positive for drugs during the Olympics in Brazil.

"In total, the CAS... dealt with seven doping cases," it said in a statement.

"Although its office in Rio will close today, the CAS Anti-doping Division will remain active from Lausanne.... to handle any applications referred by the IOC (International Olympic Committee) in relation to positive doping tests reported in the last days of the 2016 Olympic Games."

The Rio Games end later on Sunday.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.