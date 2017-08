President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Craig Reedie (L) speaks with President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) Francesco Ricci Bitti during the Olympic Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland June 21, 2016.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A laboratory in Rio de Janeiro suspended by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Friday that it expects to return to normal operations next month following a visit from a WADA technical committee, in time for the start of the Olympics.