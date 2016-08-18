CAS confirms suspensions of two Olympians

General view shows the building of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 21, 2016.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday confirmed the suspensions of two Rio athletes on doping offences.

Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi was disqualified from the Games for use of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, and Brazilian road cyclist Kleber Da Silva Ramos disqualified for the blood-booster EPO.

The athletes' international federations - FINA for swimming and UCI for cycling - will be responsible for administering sanctions beyond the Rio Games, CAS said.