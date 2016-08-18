FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CAS confirms suspensions of two Olympians
August 18, 2016 / 8:31 PM / a year ago

CAS confirms suspensions of two Olympians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view shows the building of the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 21, 2016.Pierre Albouy

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Thursday confirmed the suspensions of two Rio athletes on doping offences.

Chinese swimmer Chen Xinyi was disqualified from the Games for use of the diuretic hydrochlorothiazide, and Brazilian road cyclist Kleber Da Silva Ramos disqualified for the blood-booster EPO.

The athletes' international federations - FINA for swimming and UCI for cycling - will be responsible for administering sanctions beyond the Rio Games, CAS said.

Editing by: Neil Robinson

