Rio course designer promises jumping challenge

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The first Brazilian to design an Olympic show jumping course promises a challenging field for the final equestrian event of the Games, with homage to the host country.

"The idea is to test all possible areas within the sport's standards so that the Olympic champion is actually the best that week," said Guilherme Jorge, who prepared five courses for Rio.

The jumping levels will be adjusted throughout the contest, which starts on Sunday with a first qualifying round, Jorge said in an interview. Team show jumping medals will be awarded on Wednesday.

"If they are jumping well, we will make it harder," Jorge said. "The jumps have a theme, alluding to the culture of Rio and other parts of Brazil, there are monuments, history."

In eventing, the first of three Olympic equestrian competitions, riders said the French-designed cross country course was one of the most difficult they have ridden.

Jorge is the only Brazilian to design an Olympic course in Rio. Golf, mountain biking and canoeing were all prepared by foreigners.

"This is a recognition not only of my 25 years of work, but also of the high level of Brazilian equestrianism," he said.

Brazil has six Olympic equestrian medals, including an individual gold won by Rodrigo Pessoa in 2004. Pessoa was left out of Brazil's 2016 team by its new American trainer George Morris because of an injured horse.

Great Britain won the gold medal in jumping in 2012, followed by the Netherlands, which won the team event at the most recent world equestrian games in 2014 and is the current European champion.

The United States is also eyeing the podium. Its show jumping team is determined to get back on a gold medal winning streak that ended in London in 2012.

"We aren't going to be caught by surprise... we've known these courses, very early in his career (Jorge) did Grands Prix in California," said Robert Ridland, the U.S. chef d'equipe.

"The riders have all ridden over his courses... but so have all the Europeans," he added.

Jorge also designed the jumping round of eventing on Tuesday that saw many time faults and rails knocked down.

He promises the jumping rounds will be much tougher.

"In the jumping discipline (the riders) are specialists, so the difficulty is much greater," Jorge said.