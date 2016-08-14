FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 14, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Germany makes late show jumping substitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The German show jumping team substituted Marcus Ehning with reserve rider Meredith Michaels-Beerbaum on Sunday after Ehning's horse trotted out slightly irregular.

"We decided the risk for the horse to compete would be too high," German trainer Otto Becker said.

Jumping, the last of three equestrian events, kicked off with qualifying rounds on Sunday in the Deodoro equestrian park. Germany has had a successful run in equestrian competitions, taking team silver and individual gold in eventing and team gold in dressage.

Britain won the gold medal in jumping in 2012 followed by the Netherlands, which won the team event at the most recent world equestrian games in 2014 and is the current European champion.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer, editing by Ed Osmond

