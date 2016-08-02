FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Equestrian: Ecuador's Wettstein spurred on by memory of Durand
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#RIO 2016
August 2, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Equestrian: Ecuador's Wettstein spurred on by memory of Durand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Ecuador's Nicolas Lionel Wettstein says he was inspired to chase his Olympic equestrian dreams when he watched French rider Pierre Durand win a gold medal in the individual jumping event at the 1988 Seoul Games.

"When I was seven I watched the Olympics in Seoul 1988 and saw Jappeloup and Pierre Durand winning gold. I decided then that this is what I want. It has been a long dream," Wettstein said.

Wettstein will ride with 15-year-old Nadeville Merze, who he has partnered for 10 years.

"From A to Z we are in this together. I did not want him to feel left alone. It was the right decision," Wettstein said.

The Olympic debutant rider, originally a French and Swiss dual citizen, earns his living as a sales representative for a pharmaceuticals company, but adopted Ecuador as his country.

"I was always a citizen of the world and fell in love with the country and its people," he added.

(This version of the story corrects Peru to Ecuador throughout, changes year of Seoul Games in lead).

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.