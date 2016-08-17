FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
U.S. swimmer Feigen in Brazil after being ordered not to leave : newspaper
#Sports News
August 17, 2016 / 6:50 PM / a year ago

U.S. swimmer Feigen in Brazil after being ordered not to leave : newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

James Feigen of the U.S. reacts after winning the men's 100m freestyle semi-final during the World Swimming Championships in Barcelona.Albert Gea

(Reuters) - U.S. swimmer James Feigen told a Texas newspaper that he remained in Brazil on Wednesday after a judge there ordered him and teammate Ryan Lochte not to leave.

"I can't talk right now," Feigen told the San Antonio Express-News when contacted on Wednesday morning. "I'm still in Brazil and (an interview) is going to have to wait."

The Brazilian judge said the swimmers gave conflicting accounts of how they were robbed at gunpoint outside the Rio Olympic Games this past weekend and ordered their passports seized. Judicial sources said they believed the pair was no longer in Brazil, and Lochte's father told U.S. media his son arrived back in the United States before the order was issued.

Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

