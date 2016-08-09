FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fencing: Two decades and 20 seconds divide gold, silver
August 9, 2016 / 11:36 PM / a year ago

Fencing: Two decades and 20 seconds divide gold, silver

Brad Haynes

2 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Fencing - Victory Ceremony - Men's Epee Individual Victory Ceremony - Carioca Arena 3 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 09/08/2016. Park Sangyoung (KOR) of South Korea celebrates winning the gold medal.Issei Kato

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - South Korean fencer Park Sang-young came from behind in the final seconds to snatch gold from a man twice his age, upsetting 41-year-old Hungarian Geza Imre to become the youngest Olympic epee champion in over a century.

The silver finish for Imre, who took bronze in 1996 before Park was a year old, made the Hungarian the oldest Olympic fencer to take an individual medal since 1952.

He came within a touch of winning it all, at 14-10, before the Korean scored five straight times to win his country's first Olympic gold in epee.

"I was the winner up until eight-and-a-half minutes into the bout and in the last 20 seconds he beat me," said third-ranked Imre. "The last four touches he changed his tactics and I couldn't do anything."

Park's top finishes to date had been two grand prix wins in 2014, and he was ranked 21st heading into the fencing competition at the Rio Games.

Top-ranked Gauthier Grumier lost to Imre in the semi-final, but beat Switzerland's Benjamin Steffen for bronze, securing a French medal after the country's fencers left the London Games empty-handed for the first time since 1960.

"It was a success," said Grumier, who took a lap around the arena after winning the bronze. "I am not the guy who lost two times today. I lost but I had the chance to win the medal, so I finished with a victory, which is really important for me."

Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
