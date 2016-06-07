FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brazil federal police raid Olympic site in corruption investigation
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 7, 2016 / 3:35 PM / a year ago

Brazil federal police raid Olympic site in corruption investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the Rio 2016 Olympic Summer Games is pictured during Germany's presentation of the official Olympic uniforms in Duesseldorf, Germany, April 26, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police on Tuesday raided the offices of the consortium responsible for Olympic construction projects at the Deodoro site in northern Rio de Janeiro as part of a major corruption investigation.

Federal police said in a statement they carried out search warrants at the headquarters of the consortium, which is made up of the construction firms OAS SA [OAS.UL] and Queiroz Galvao [QGDI.UL].

Police also raided the offices of two companies they did not name who worked with the consortium. Federal prosecutors have said they found evidence of fraud in earthmoving services at the Deodoro venue, which will host 11 Olympic sports including shooting, equestrian events and the pentathlon.

Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.