FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
German canoe coach still in critical condition: team
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 13, 2016 / 1:51 PM / a year ago

German canoe coach still in critical condition: team

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Germany's canoe slalom coach Stefan Henze is still in critical condition some 24 hours after a car crash near the Rio Olympic park, team officials said on Saturday.

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist suffered life-threatening head injuries when a taxi he was in along with a team mate crashed head on into a concrete barrier in the Barra de Tijuca neighborhood of the city early on Friday.

"There have been no changes to the situation in the last twelve hours which means that he has very, very serious injuries, and his condition is life-threatening," team doctor Bernd Wolfahrt told reporters. "This can be clearly said.

"But out of respect to Stefan Henze and his family we will not make any unnecessary speculations. We are waiting for the relatives to get here."

Another canoe team official, Christian Kaeding, suffered minor injuries and was briefly treated in hospital before being released.

Henze was first treated at a nearby hospital but had to be transferred to another clinic that has a special neurosurgery department.

"Of course the whole team has been affected by this terrible accident and the serious injuries sustained by Stefan Henze," said German team chief Michael Vesper.

"Everyone is shocked and we are all praying and hoping that he can get better soon."

Security and traffic have been a main concern for teams at the Rio Games while several official Olympic buses have been involved in traffic accidents.

Additional reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.