Golfer Rahman first Bangladeshi to qualify for a Games

(Reuters) - Golfer Siddikur Rahman has become Bangladesh's first athlete to qualify for an Olympics after finishing 56th in the final eligibility rankings for the Rio Games.

Bangladesh has been given four wild card spots for next month's Games so far, with swimmers Mahfizur Rahman Sagor and Sonia Akter Tumpa, archer Shyamoly Roy and shooter Abdullahel Baki set to represent their country in Rio.

The International Golf Federation published the final Olympic rankings on its website on Monday, with Rahman's position enough to qualify for Rio when golf makes it return to the Games for the first time since 1904.

"This is a great honor for me as well as for the game of golf," the two-time Asian Tour winner told local media.

"I believe no other sportsman from the country ever took part in the Olympic Games through qualification before this. So I am honored and glad that I will be representing my country through the game I play in Rio de Janeiro.

"I have already booked a ticket for Rio and hopefully I will be able to make my country proud in the golf event."

The 31-year-old dropped down the rankings in April but worked his way back into contention for the Games by finishing second in the Afr-Asia Mauritius Open a month later.